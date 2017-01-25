Christie cites GOP primary, declines backing Guadagno

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie cited the contested Republican primary and declined to endorse Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to succeed him.
The governor spoke Wednesday during his regular monthly radio show on 101.5 FM.
He says he thinks Guadagno would do a good job at being governor. But he says he's unsure whether she can "handle" the race because she's never done it. He said it's a tough state to run in with lots of demands. Guadagno is the state's first lieutenant governor and won election in 2009 and 2013 on the ticket with Christie.
She launched her candidacy earlier this month. After years of supporting the governor's policies she recently broke with him on his plan to raise the gas tax while increasing infrastructure spending and cutting other taxes.
