Pensacola veterans finding healing through song

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:02 Rings trailer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:04 Teacher gets hair cut for Thon