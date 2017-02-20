Record All-Star: Davis scores 52, West tops East 192-182

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

1:06 Football players bring smiles to Four Diamond families

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers