Celebrities

February 20, 2017 10:23 AM

Actress speaks at University of Southern Mississippi

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A renowned activist and actress is speaking Tuesday at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Jasmine Guy is the winner of six NAACP Image Awards for her role in NBC's sitcom "A Different World," which ended in 1993. She is the author of a biography on Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther activist and Tupac Shakur's mother. Guy has appeared on Broadway and has a recurring role on the TV shows the Vampire Diaries.

Guy is speaking at the University of Southern Mississippi's Hattiesburg campus. Her appearance is part of the Armstrong-Branch Distinguished Lecture Series. The lecture series is named for the first two black students to enroll in the university.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

View more video

Entertainment Videos