Tupelo Comic Con set for April; organizers seek volunteers

Organizers of the 2017 Tupelo Comic Con are looking for a few good volunteers.
This year's event will be expanded to two days, April 1-2, and the celebration of science fiction, fantasy, games, comics and cosplay will be staged at Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5.
"We went a little smaller last year because we didn't know how many people would be there," said Jamey Nunley, head organizer.
The 2016 event at Link Centre sold out within the first hour. The furniture market will provide more space for gaming rooms, panels and more, so there's a need for volunteers to make sure things go smoothly.
"Our volunteers will receive a full refund for their two-day passes after they finish working their shifts," said Nunley, adding that volunteers will be expected to work two four-hour blocks.
Weekend passes are $25/advance and $30/at the door. The one-day price is $20 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday.
To purchase tickets or volunteer, visit www.tupelocomiccon.org or the Tupelo Comic Con page on Facebook.
The website also includes information about special guests, including Walter Jones, the original Black Power Ranger, Mira Furlan, an actress from "Babylon 5" and "Lost," and Chuck Huber, a voice actor with "Dragon Ball Z" and other anime titles.
Andrew Hackard from Steve Jackson Gaming Co. is expected to attend. Nunley said Hackard is known as the "Munchkin Czar" because he oversees the hit game about dungeon adventures.
In addition to board games, organizers decided to add video games to the 2017 event, and a pair of professional gamers are scheduled to attend.
In a change inspired by feedback from last year, there will be two cosplay contests. One will judge how costumes are made, and the other will focus on how they look.
"You can't just buy a costume and win the one contest," Nunley said, "but you can just buy a costume and win the other."
The event also will feature vehicles taken straight out of pop culture, including a "Scooby-Doo" Mystery Machine, a "Back to the Future" car and a van from "Jurassic Park."
"That'll be fun," Nunley said.
Comments