Film academy president reassures members after Oscar botch

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:02 Rings trailer

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:13 Penn State football team wins THON 2016 Pep Rally dance competition