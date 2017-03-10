The Latest: Rams trade defensive end Hayes to Dolphins

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:28 Improving flexibility and mobility with non-contact boxing

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science