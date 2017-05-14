Obituaries
Penn State Football
Sports
Buy & Sell
52°
Full Menu
52°
Home
E-Edition
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
About Us
News
Local
Penn State
Sandusky Scandal
Communities
Crime
Business
Education
Politics
Public Records
State
Nation/World
Weird News
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
High School
MLB
Motorsports
NFL
NHL
Outdoors
Penn State
State College Spikes
Politics
Politics
Elections
Penn State Sports
PSU Sports
PSU Football
PSU Basketball
PSU Baseball
PSU Hockey
PSU Soccer
PSU Volleyball
PSU Wrestling
Nittany Lines Blog
Penn State Football
Living
Living
Announcements
Family Pages
Living Here Guide
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
Weekender
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Celebrities
Horoscopes
Movie News & Reviews
Music
TV
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Celebrities
May 14, 2017 10:02 PM
Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest
The Associated Press
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
LAS VEGAS
Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest.
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 days ago
College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
0:40
3 days ago
College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
0:42
3 days ago
Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
0:27
4 days ago
Man, young boy injured in crash
View More Video
Celebrities
David Lynch to receive medal from MacDowell artist colony
Depp to star in film as McAfee antivirus software inventor
The Latest: Miss USA's 3 finalists named in Las Vegas
Barry Manilow postpones 2 shows to rest vocal cords
Miss USA finalists named in pageant taking place in Vegas
Celebrities
Entertainment Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Home Delivery
Vacation Hold
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Photo Store
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
Place an Obituary
Today's Circulars
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments