Zac Efron arrives at the U.S. Premiere of "Baywatch" at Lummus Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. Photo by Omar Vega
Celebrities

May 16, 2017 10:16 AM

Zac Efron to play serial killer Ted Bundy in upcoming biopic

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Zac Efron has signed on to star as Ted Bundy in a biopic about the serial killer.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report Efron will play Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." The movie will center on Bundy's relationship with his girlfriend. The reports say the project is set to start shooting Oct. 9. The movie will be directed by Joe Berlinger, who is best known for the "Paradise Lost" series of documentaries.

Bundy confessed to killing more than two dozen women and was executed in Florida in 1989.

Efron stars alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Baywatch," which opens this month.

