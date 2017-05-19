Birthplace of grunge mourns 'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell

Flowers are placed on a bench at the Sound Garden sculpture, for which the band Soundgarden was named, in Seattle's Magnuson Park in tribute to Chris Cornell, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Cornell, one of the most lauded and respected contemporary lead singers in rock music with his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself Wednesday in a Detroit hotel room, according to the city's medical examiner. He was 52. Elaine Thompson AP Photo