Woman injured after apparently driving off parking building

A woman is in critical condition after she apparently drove her car off the third floor of a residential parking structure.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other media outlets report that about 1:23 p.m. Friday, the woman drove through a barrier in the building and landed in a common area of Kukui Tower near the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
Police tells the Star-Advertiser that the woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition. KHON TV reports that the woman is 72 years old.
