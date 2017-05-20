FILE - In this Sunday, July 8, 2012 file photo, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and her sister Pippa Middleton, left, applaud before the start of the men's singles final between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England. 33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.
May 20, 2017 7:41 AM

High society: Pippa Middleton to marry at almost-royal event

By KEVIN SCOTT and GREGORY KATZ Associated Press
ENGLEFIELD, England

Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying at a church in rural England.

The wedding party includes Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both were wearing special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits. Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain mixed with periods of sunshine.

The ceremony is at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed later by a private reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception. Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.

