Workers bring a casket to the Dali Theater Museum in Figueres, Spain, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Salvador Dali's eccentric artistic and personal history took yet another bizarre turn Thursday with the exhumation of his embalmed remains in order to find genetic samples that could settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a daughter decades ago.
Celebrities

July 21, 2017 4:34 AM

Hair, nails removed from Dali's remains for paternity test

The Associated Press
FIGUERES, Spain

Officials in Spain say that hair, nails and two long bones have been removed from Salvador Dali's embalmed remains to find genetic samples for a paternity test — a move that could open a battle for the artist's estate.

Pilar Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card reader, claims her mother had an affair with Dali in the northeastern Spanish town of Figueres, where the artist was born and later returned with his Russian wife Gala.

A judge in Madrid ruled in June that only a DNA test could settle the lawsuit.

Representatives of the foundation managing Dali's estate said Friday the evidence backing Abel's claims weren't enough to justify the intrusive exhumation, and that it will continue a legal battle to nullify the paternity test.

