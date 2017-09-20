Lillian Ross, longtime New Yorker writer, dead at 99

FILE - In this June 10, 1997 file photo, author Lillian Ross appears in Central Park in New York. Ross, the ever-watchful New Yorker reporter whose close, narrative style defined a memorable and influential 70-year career, including a revealing portrait of Ernest Hemingway and a classic Hollywood expose, has died at age 99. Ross contributed stories to The New Yorker for decades, notably a 1940s portrait of Ernest Hemingway. Her Hollywood book, “Picture,” was regarded as a landmark in film writing and an early example of the “nonfiction novel.” Joe Tabacca, File AP Photo