Tree hides portrait of former New Hampshire governor

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:12 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Visitors to the New Hampshire Statehouse hoping to see former Gov. Jeanne Shaheen's portrait currently have to use their imaginations — the painting's blocked by a potted tree in the reception area outside the governor's office.

Judy Reardon, former legal counsel to the three-term Democrat, says she spoke to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's chief of staff about the portrait earlier this month and was told the tree had to be in that specific location, as did Shaheen's portrait. A spokesman for Sununu now says the tree is in a spot where gifts are temporarily displayed for public viewing and will be moved.

Shaheen was the first woman elected governor of New Hampshire and the first American woman to be elected as both governor and U.S. senator. She's a senator now.

