Celebrities

Writers descend on Mark Twain House for weekend of workshops

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:42 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Writers from across the country are descending on the Mark Twain House in Hartford, Connecticut, for an annual weekend of lectures and workshops.

This year's Writers Weekend will focus on writing for young people to mark the publication of a children's picture book, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," which is based on a fairy tale Samuel Clemens used to tell his daughters.

The weekend also will feature a keynote address and from author and illustrator Jarrett Krosocka (KROW-sock-ah). Other writers will lead sessions on topics such as storytelling techniques, memoirs, essay writing and playwriting.

The Twain House is where the author lived while writing American classics such as "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," ''The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court."

  Comments  

