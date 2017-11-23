Celebrities

Church members sue Kentucky pastor and wife over spending

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Members of a Kentucky congregation are suing their pastor and his wife over church spending that they say is flagrant self-dealing.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , the lawsuit by Southern Acres Christian Church members James Keogh and Chad Martin claims lead Pastor Cameron McDonald concentrated power among himself, his wife and other staffer.

The lawsuit says a series of moves dissolved the Lexington church's larger governing board, changed church operating rules and removed a requirement for church-wide votes on changes.

The lawsuit seeks to drop the bylaw and board changes and block McDonald and his wife Erica from spending church money or making real estate transfers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It says McDonald, his wife and Pastor Tim Jones are church-paid board members, a first in church history.

McDonald's attorney declined to comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

    The New Yorker recently reported that film executive Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to track his accusers and journalists to prevent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse from being published. Weinstein first hired investigators in the fall of 2016, the report says.

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations
Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:52

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations
Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

View More Video