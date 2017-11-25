Celebrities

Toledo art museum raises $43M for endowment, art education

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:19 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TOLEDO, Ohio

The Toledo Museum of Art says it has completed the first part of a fundraising campaign that raised $43 million.

The museum says the money will go toward boosting the museum's endowment and to fund art education.

Museum President Brian Kennedy says building the museum's endowment has been a priority in the wake of the nation's economic downturn in the late 2000s.

The latest fundraising campaign brought in donations between 2014 and 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Toledo art museum is a private and independently run museum.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

    The New Yorker recently reported that film executive Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to track his accusers and journalists to prevent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse from being published. Weinstein first hired investigators in the fall of 2016, the report says.

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations
Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:52

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations
Barkley one of best around 1:14

Barkley one of best around

View More Video