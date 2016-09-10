Horoscopes

September 10, 2016 8:42 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, September 10, 2016

Read today's horoscope

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

Someone is very caught up in petty details, making them extremely pedantic and really hard work. If you pronounce something in the wrong way they're likely to correct you, or they might feel obliged to put you right if you get your facts muddled up. Take care that you don't behave in the same way yourself, because it won't make you very popular.

Lucky Number

994

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's a good day for keeping on top of domestic and financial matters, such as making sure all the bills have been paid or that you haven't run out of groceries. Your thoughts turn to days gone by, prompting a bout of nostalgia that make's you feel sad or lonely. If this happens, try to concentrate on what you've still got rather than on what you've lost.

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A loved one is being very hasty and outspoken, and it won't take much to set them off. They seem to be spoiling for an argument, so virtually anything you say or do will be like a red rag to a bull. Make sure you don't behave in the same way yourself by becoming huffy and easily offended, especially over trifles. Do they really matter in the great scheme of things?

Lucky Number

535

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Skip your usual Saturday routine or you'll soon start to feel frustrated and restricted. There may be certain commitments you can't wriggle out of, but at least give yourself an incentive for getting through them by arranging some exciting activities for later on in the day. Don't be in too much of a hurry when carrying out tasks because you're rather accident prone at the moment.

Lucky Number

667

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're in a very efficient and businesslike mood today, especially when it comes to loved ones. For instance, you might decide to help someone to become more organized or you could tidy up a child's bedroom. If you fancy doing something creative you'll concentrate on activities that give you some solid results you can be proud of.

Lucky Number

105

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's one of those tricky days when it's difficult to get on well with loved ones because they can't help annoying you. As a result, you'll be quick-tempered and rather huffy with them, which will only put them on the defensive, so in the end you'll get caught up in a vicious circle. Far better to clear the air by saying what you really think and then thrashing it out between you.

Lucky Number

124

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're ready to do some serious talking, Libra and discuss things that really matter. Although you won't even begin to be boring or pessimistic, you won't be interested in anything superficial or silly. Such things are simply not worth your attention right now, because you have meatier topics to consider.

Lucky Number

230

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in the mood for some hard work today, and you're happy to slog away until it's all done. You'll also bring a very practical approach to what you're doing, which means it's highly unlikely that you'll have to do anything again because you didn't get it right first time round. You'll take great pride in being so efficient and organized, and quite right too!

Lucky Number

368

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Do your best to keep sight of the bigger picture today, or you'll get caught up in tiny details that really don't matter but which possess your thoughts. Keep your possessions close to you, because if you mislay something, you'll waste a lot of valuable time trying to track it down again.

Lucky Number

117

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone needs your moral and emotional support today, and you'll be happy to give it. Maybe they're going through a hard time and they need to know that you'll be there for them, or perhaps they aren't very well and you have to do some chores on their behalf. At some point in the day you'll appreciate having some time to yourself, so you can get your breath back and enjoy your privacy.

Lucky Number

730

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A certain someone is wonderfully supportive and helpful today. In fact, they're being invaluable and you won't know how you would have coped without them. Well, why not say so? They'll be thrilled, even if they do pretend that they don't care either way. Make sure that you return the favor before too long.

Lucky Number

185

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Watch out, my luscious Fish, because it's easy to get bad-tempered and to become involved in silly slanging matches. That's especially likely to happen if you allow yourself to get bogged down in petty details and irritated by other people's odd habits. Try to be more reasonable and easy-going. If you're feeling agitated or nervy, work off your angst by doing something therapeutic.

Lucky Number

818

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Related content

Horoscopes

Comments

Videos

Spikes celebrate

View more video

Entertainment Videos