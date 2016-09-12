Horoscopes for Monday, September 12, 2016

Aries
It's very easy to get on well with everyone around you today, which is good news. Take advantage of this amenable time to make contact with people who aren't always easy to deal with, in the hope that they're being more human than usual. Older friends and relatives are especially good company right now.
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Someone does you a good turn today, much to your delight. It won't have to be a massive favor to win your gratitude and affection, but you'll be touched by even a modest gesture of friendship. There's a great rapport, too, between you and someone who comes from a different background or country, and you'll really enjoy one another's company.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
It may be Monday but you're in a good mood, and you're happy to share it with whoever happens to be around. If you're at work, you'll make an effort to create a harmonious and cheerful atmosphere, even to the extent of inviting a colleague out for a drink or asking them about themselves. There could also be a mini flirtation with someone, which will lift your spirits.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
It's easy to hit it off with everyone you meet today that it would be a shame to spend time on your own unless you really can't avoid it. So consider arranging to meet a friend for lunch or a quick drink after work, or decide to go mad and hit the town. There may also be a wonderfully romantic and sexy interlude with you-know-who, which will really put a spring in your step.
Lucky Number350
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
If you're at work today, make a point of being extra nice to your colleagues and clients. That doesn't mean being patronizing or condescending. It simply means that you'll want to have a pleasant time with them and will do whatever you can to make that happen. You might even feel inspired to buy everyone a treat, such as some chocolate biscuits or a round of drinks in the pub after work.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Thank goodness the atmosphere is starting to improve dramatically. You're in a much more easy-going and gentle mood, so it's a good opportunity to apologize for your part in all the hoo-ha over the weekend. It's also a great day for arranging some forthcoming social events because you'll enjoy having them to look forward to.
Lucky Number583
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
How about spending some money on your home or family today? You'll enjoy roaming around the shops seeing what's on offer, and you won't have to part with a small fortune to enjoy yourself either. Mind you, it won't be all that easy to stop yourself splurging on things you fancy, but at least make sure that they're attractive and that you'll still like them tomorrow. If you're going out for a meal you'll make the most of the experience.
Lucky Number695
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Make the most of your dazzling charm today. You'll find it wonderfully easy to get on well with whoever happens to be around, and they'll enjoy your company too. You might even be inspired to do some entertaining, even if it's nothing more strenuous than inviting someone round for a cup of tea. But one word of warning - don't expect everyone to be at your beck and call all the time.
Lucky Number438
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
It's no good expecting loved ones to behave themselves today, or to do what you were expecting. Instead, they'll go their own way whenever it suits them. Shop for items that are unusual in some way. However, resist buying things you don't really need but that amuse you because you're bored.
Lucky Number460
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
This is a fabulous day for mixing with people you feel comfortable with. Enjoy their company... they'll cheer you up if you're slightly down in the dumps. If you're planning a surprise for a friend, you'll enjoy giving it plenty of thought now, so make it special and memorable.
Lucky Number118
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
This is just the day for being with other people, although you'd prefer to be with one or two rather than a cast of thousands. At some point you'll also appreciate having a little time to yourself. You don't have a lot of energy today, so you'll have to pace yourself, but guard against being so lazy that you get everyone else to do things for you.
Lucky Number837
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Thank goodness it's a much more easy-going and harmonious day. If you suspect that you went overboard during the weekend, this will be a good chance to say sorry. It's also a lovely day for relaxing by doing something you always enjoy, such as getting involved in a favourite hobby or taking part in a group activity.
Comments