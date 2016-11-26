Horoscopes for Saturday, November 26, 2016

Aries
You may feel a bit moody and intense as the Moon treks through Scorpio and your eighth house of sex, power, and money today. With the Moon, Neptune and Uranus clashing, you may not feel that life is turning out the way you planned, but who better than an Aries to turn lemons into lemonade? Don't let a momentary mood get you down.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, helping you make a new start in important relationships. This may be painful as Neptune and Uranus complicate matters; you may have difficulty accepting certain changes within yourself or in someone you love. Some of you may also be in conflict with a parent... try to step back and see the great cycle of life.
Lucky Number460
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Venus blends with the Moon today, helping you to feel especially warm and cosy. Consider buying fresh flowers or scented candles to freshen your environment. If you are stuck in a stuffy office, it's even more important to find a way to make it feel more personal and inviting. You'll get more done if you surround yourself with beauty.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Get back in touch with your inner child as the Moon moves through your fifth house of love and pleasure. Take part in your favourite games, sports and hobbies as you leave your worries behind... life is too short not to enjoy all the sweetness it has to offer. Just be warned: if you walk into a pet store or animal shelter, you might not be able to leave without a new pet!
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
The Moon moves through Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to the home fires today. For better or worse, your home and the people in it are a big part of who you are. You may not be able to change your family, but you can change the way you respond and react to their actions. Make a pledge to be the best you can be, challenging the others to follow your good example.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
As much as you would like to tell a certain someone off today, it's wiser to bite your tongue. email can come back to haunt you; we all know stories of someone who accidentally sent the wrong memo out to the entire office. If you really must vent, wait until you get home and then tell your partner your woes. Go for a long walk first to take the edge off.
Lucky Number583
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Don't allow financial worries to get in the way of a pleasant day. Being obsessed with every little detail will not solve your problems. You may find your finances are tight this month but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner! Once Venus turns direct on November 21st, a much needed bonus may become a reality.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Enjoy renewed emotional strength as the Moon lights up your sign. Some of your emotions may be overpowering as the Moon clashes with idealistic Neptune; try not to let yourself get carried away. On the positive side, you should be able to persuade others to your point of view with very little effort. Your charm and magnetism is strong.
Lucky Number289
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend some time alone today. It is important to review the events of the past month in order to begin the next cycle without repeating the same mistakes. Release your fears and disappointments, forgiving yourself and others. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time in natural surroundings.
Lucky Number224
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
The Moon moves through intense Scorpio and your eleventh house of friendships today, giving your associations a more emotional edge. One of your friends may need you right now so lend a shoulder to cry on. Refuse to become embroiled in someone else's drama, however. You may be sympathetic, but you know when to steer clear of trouble.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Some Aquarians may be worried about the status quo as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your tenth house of career and status. However, once Venus turns direct on November 21st, you should see big improvements in your life. Prepare yourself for the days to come by organizing yourself and perfecting your strategy.
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
With both the Moon and Mercury in your ninth house of personal goals, it's time to aim high. Saturn is still testing your mettle in your tenth house of career, so now is the time to get started on that study course you always promised yourself. Sign up for a weekend class that will improve your skill set and then commit yourself to getting the most out of it.
Comments