Horoscopes for Saturday, December 24, 2016

Aries
You're rushed off your feet but it would be a shame to spend the day working when you have the opportunity to enjoy yourself at social gatherings. You'll have some fascinating conversations, and you might also get chatting to someone who offers to do you a favor or who gives you some very useful information.
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Your imagination is working well today and so are your hunches. This means you'll easily tune into other people's moods and be able to gauge how they're reacting to you, which will be very useful if you're having a conversation in which you need to tread carefully. But it isn't such good news if you're supposed to be doing something complicated or detailed because your mind will keep drifting unless you concentrate really hard.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
You're dashing around in several directions at once today, especially if you've left Christmas preparations until the last minute in typical Gemini fashion. Never mind, because you're determined not to let any panics spoil your day, and you'll also do your best to fit in some socializing sooner or later. You might also hear some very heartening news from a loved one.
Lucky Number122
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
You're at your most organized and efficient today, which is just as well if you still have stacks of things to do. You make the best use of your time, particularly if you plan ahead so you can do things in the logical order. You certainly don't want to have to do anything twice because you got it wrong first time around.
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
It's Christmas Eve and you're feeling surprisingly well-organized. So get out that list you wrote the other day and consult it. Forgotten anything important? If you won't be seeing some of your close relatives during the next few days, they'll appreciate it if you give them a ring or send them a message to let them know you're thinking of them.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
No matter what else you're doing today you'll enjoy having a chat with someone dear to your heart. Maybe you haven't seen them for a while and this is your first opportunity to catch up on all the news, in which case you'll want it to be a special occasion. You should also find the time to check that you have everything you need for the next few days before the shops shut.
Lucky Number796
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You're rushing around like a mad thing today but you're enjoying it, all the same. It feels good to be buzzing like this, and to feel that you're getting a lot done. You certainly need to keep on the go today, so you can burn up your excess nervous energy. But if you're in a hurry, try to avoid talkative friends or neighbors because they won't know when to shut up and they'll slow you down.
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
This is a great day for taking stock of what you've achieved and what you still need to do. Better write a few lists so you know exactly where you stand. Besides, you'll feel more organized when you've written everything down. If you're doing some last-minute Christmas shopping you'll prefer to be by yourself.
Lucky Number487
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
It looks like being a busy day but luckily you're full of nervous energy and enthusiasm, which will propel you through everything you're doing. And, with luck, at the end of it all you'll be able to relax and enjoy yourself. You'll have a really good time if you can get together with some friends who are true kindred spirits.
Lucky Number969
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You're in a calmer mood than yesterday, even if you're still under pressure. You're taking a typically responsible attitude to everything you do and you aren't in such a flap about it. If you don't think you can get everything done by yourself, concentrate on the greatest priorities and, if necessary, ask someone to give you a hand.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You're very interested in mystical and spiritual topics today and you'll enjoy immersing yourself in them whenever you get the chance. This could mean anything from going to a carol service or attending your local church to reading about a favourite religion or discussing it with someone who's on your wavelength.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Yesterday it felt as though you were walking around on egg shells but you're in a much more relaxed mood today. You're also starting to feel the Christmas spirit, putting you in a sentimental and emotional frame of mind. If it's a choice between going out on the town and staying at home, you'd much rather stay close to home. Right now you want to feel cosy and safe.
