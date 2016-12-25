Horoscopes for Sunday, December 25, 2016

Aries
You're in a very relaxed and easy-going mood, which is ideal for a happy Christmas. You're prepared to take people as you find them instead of wishing they could be something they're not, and you're also ready to overlook their strange little foibles. Such generosity of spirit will encourage everyone else to be equally tolerant and forgiving.
Lucky Number484
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You're in a very good mood and you want to make sure that everyone has a really great time today. This shouldn't be difficult, because once again your intuition is working well and you have a good idea of how loved ones are feeling. If you've been left in charge of the kitchen, write down everything you have to do so you don't forget something essential.
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
You're feeling great and you want everyone else to enjoy themselves as well. Christmas can be rather a fraught time but you're determined to spread peace and harmony wherever you go and not to be fazed by anything that happens. As a result, you'll be amazingly tolerant and good-humored, even with people who often drive you to distraction.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
After the scramble to get ready for the big day, you're feeling peaceful, calm and happy and your relaxed mood will rub off on everyone you come in contact with. Spare a thought for people you know who are on their own today or who are having a hard time. Give them a ring, call in to see them, invite them to join in the festivities or do something else that lets them know you're thinking of them.
Lucky Number892
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
You're in exactly the right mood to have an enjoyable, festive and happy Christmas. You're feeling friendly, welcoming and patient, and you'll do your very best to make sure that everyone has a good time. Don't be surprised if your intuition works well, perhaps telling you what someone's going to say before they open their mouth or telling you which conversational topics to avoid in order to keep the peace.
Lucky Number470
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You're all set for a really happy Christmas, and there's no need to worry about any festive spats because everyone is working hard to keep everyone else sweet. As for you, you're in a particularly compassionate and understanding frame of mind, ready to find the good in everyone. There could be an odd coincidence or experience at some point, so watch out for it.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You're going to have a fantastic Christmas because everyone is on their best behavior and anxious to make the day go with a swing. Certain people who are normally quite difficult even behave themselves, which will come as a pleasant surprise. Trust your instincts when talking to people, and don't mention things that you sense are off-limits. You don't want to spoil the day by saying the wrong thing.
Lucky Number373
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You want this Christmas to be as special and happy as possible, and you're willing to do what you can to make that happen. For a start, you're prepared to be nice to people who may not be your absolute favorites, and you're also willing to overlook other people's foibles and funny little ways. At some point you'll appreciate having the chance to put your feet up and do as little as possible.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Happy Christmas! You're going to have a wonderful day because you're in such a great mood. Trust your instincts when dealing with other people today because these will tell you how to talk to them. There may be topics that you'll realize you should avoid mentioning. You might also spend time with someone who's completely on your wavelength.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
The big day has arrived and the Stars say things will go well. Ideally, you should alternate being sociable with having some time to yourself if at all possible, because you're in a reflective and contemplative mood. Trust your instincts to say and do the right thing because they are pretty spot on at the moment. Enjoy!
Lucky Number279
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
It promises to be a really enjoyable day, thanks to your patience and ability to get on well with whoever happens to be around. If you haven't heard from a friend recently, why not give them a ring to see how they are. Or maybe you'd prefer to send them an email. Your hunches are surprisingly accurate right now, so don't ignore them when they want to get your attention.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You're all set for a lovely Christmas Day, thanks to the increased understanding and empathy between you and the people around you. Have no fears about not getting on well with relatives because you'll do your best to see them in a good light, even if they often get on your nerves. At some point you'll gain some valuable insight into something that's been bothering you recently.
Comments