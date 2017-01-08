Horoscopes for Sunday, January 8, 2017

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before Pause

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

2:28 Fans discuss JoePa's 'glory days'

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

1:02 Rings trailer