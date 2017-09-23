Horoscopes for Saturday, September 23, 2017

Aries
Some Rams may hit the financial jackpot as the responsive Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. If not the financial jackpot, then perhaps a sexual smorgasbord awaits you at home this evening. Be open to the bounty of the universe, which can be yours if you proceed in faith and without fear.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You'll feel in tune with your best friend or mate as the Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnership. Communication and cooperation is easier as fortunate Jupiter and enthusiastic Mars add energy to this transit. Good things can come from being open and honest, so share your thoughts and feelings with someone you care about.
Lucky Number816
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Spending time improving your health is a good investment today; be sure to eat right and get plenty of sleep while the Moon is passing through your sixth house of health and service. Taking a hands on approach to your personal health care is better than leaving your well-being in the hands of disinterested professionals. The more you learn about preventing illness and maintaining good health, the better able you will be to heal thyself.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The planets combine to create high voltage energy today and you should have the courage and strength to tackle whatever comes your way. Of course, you may have a tendency to rush into situations foolishly. Take the time to analyze everything carefully before getting involved.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
You may have the overwhelming urge to dominate your family members today: you may feel it is in their best interests, but they are unlikely to agree with you. Leo is a natural leader, but you cannot force others to follow. Express your thoughts and ideas with a dash of humility and you are more likely to get others to join you willingly.
Lucky Number972
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
With the expressive Moon and stern Saturn in challenging aspect, you may have to bite your tongue today. What you say can, and will, be used against you. To avoid bad gossip karma, resist joining in the sharks at the water cooler. You will fell better knowing that you did not participate in the attack on someone's good name.
Lucky Number091
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You'll be a powerhouse at work as the Moon and Jupiter blend well today; if you have been frustrated or angry recently, channel the excess energy into achieving your goals. Even if you are unemployed you can use today's aspects to get ahead in life; it will be a lot easier to understand that living well really is the best revenge. Go get 'em!
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Energy is high on this day that seems tailormade for the Scorpion, so enjoy the romantic and creative energy that abounds. Anything you set out to do should turn out well, so proceed with confidence. The only thing holding you back is fear or insecurity, so try to rise above self-doubt. It is possible that a false friend is in the picture, but this person will reveal their hand soon.
Lucky Number650
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Some Archers may find that they have overextended themselves in a heartfelt desire to save the world; it's time to step back and focus on your own needs. Good fortune is working in your favor behind the scenes, so have faith that all will turn out well. In the meantime, make an effort to rest your body and mind in preparation for busier times ahead.
Lucky Number999
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Tonight will be wonderful for love and romance, so take the opportunity to socialize. New people you meet at this time may end up having a significant impact on your life. Look for those who display optimism, generosity and faith for best results. Avoid those who are most obviously on power trips or display an unhealthy drive for control and power.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You efforts are apparent and appreciated today; don't give up even if you feel like you are not making much progress. You are likely to be recognized for your attention to duty and the fine job you do, so be patient. If you're feeling stressed out, take a brisk walk this evening. Release your energy creatively and positively.
Lucky Number459
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Enjoy an upbeat mood while the Moon sails through Scorpio and your ninth house of travel and adventure. There is so much to look forward to that there is no sense in crying over the past; consider this your chance to start over. Opportunities in love are just around the corner, so if you are single, get out and socialize. Someone you meet could turn out to be very special.
