Molly Countermine will switch gears with jazz set

This year, The State Theatre’s new “Jazz in the Attic” series has presented some of the region’s finest jazz musicians and ensembles in a real listening environment with a big-city jazz club feel. For the September edition, State College native Molly Countermine will take the stage singing jazz standards.
Countermine has been an integral part of the State College local music scene since moving to the area in the late ’90s. She is a founding member of local bands Maxwell Strait and Pure Cane Sugar, in addition to performing regularly with Ted McCloskey and the Hi-Fi’s and Eric Ian Farmer. Her versatility as a musician is evident in the eclectic nature of the gigs she plays, from acoustic originals to rock ’n’ roll.
Born in State College, Countermine moved to Auburn, Ala., as a young child, grew up there, and went to Auburn University. Her musical influences included her father, who played banjo and guitar and fronted sing-along band the Phyrst Phamily in State College until the family moved south.
“As a kid I listened to everything from the Beatles to Queen, Pink Floyd, REM, Widespread Panic, Joni Mitchell, the Indigo Girls and the Little River Band — you name it and I probably listened to it,” Countermine said. “What I was drawn to was good melodies and strong vocals.”
Countermine’s performance in the Attic will be her first venture into singing a full night of jazz standards. She’ll be backed up by an all-star band including bassist Jeff Beck, saxophonist and “Jazz in the Attic” artistic director Rick Hirsch and guitarist Bob Hart, who formerly worked with Debbie Harry.
“Bob suggested when we met three years ago that we start some sort of jazz project, and I’ve always wanted to sing more traditional jazz standards,” Countermine said. “His persistence has finally paid off.”
“I had told Rick a while back that Molly and I were planning on playing some jazz together, so he approached me about doing this show,” Hart said. “Fortunately, he’ll also be joining us in the band, along with Jeff Beck, who is an excellent bassist.”
Being so musically diverse, Countermine has acquired the ability to perform in many different styles in various settings.
“I play piano, percussion and a little guitar, and I sing music from just about every genre,” she said. “I try not to ever pigeon-hole myself musically.”
Music is a universal language and has the power to move people. For Countermine, the ultimate goal is to accomplish this every night she steps out onto the stage.
“Whenever I open my mouth to sing, my goal is to make people forget about their lives for a while. I know that’s what singing does for me.”
Countermine and her band will perform songs from the Great American Songbook, and they promise some other surprises as well.
“I think above all, we just want to have some fun, sing some beautiful, timeless tunes, and put on a good show,” Hart said.
“I expect to be challenged more musically than I have been in years,” Countermine said. “Big eyes, big ears and a healthy dose of respect and humility should get me through the night.”
IF YOU GO
- What: Jazz in the Attic: Molly Countermine
- When: 8 p.m. Sept. 9
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: www.thestatetheatre.org
