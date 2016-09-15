Nittany Theatre at the Barn hosts world premiere of ‘Play Murder’

Beginning Tuesday, audiences at the Nittany Theatre at The Barn will be laughing along to “Play Murder,” a comedic mystery from local playwright Sterling Sax, the pen name of show director Dave Saxe. After having its world premiere in Boalsburg, the production will run through Oct. 1.
“This is the first original script of the season, so everything we’re doing, everything we’re creating is new,” said Saxe, who also plays the character Geno. “There is no previous show experiences or YouTube videos for reference. From start to finish, ‘Play Murder’ is an original piece and everyone needs to work to find their character’s ‘funny.’ Crafting something brand new makes ‘Play Murder’ very special, especially for actors who have never worked an original script before.”
“Play Murder” being unveiled in Boalsburg not only offers an opportunity to witness an original stage production created solely in the area, but also allows both the actors and audience to make a little bit of history along the way.
“I’ve always been interested in the original production information that is put at the front of scripts, saying where the play was first produced and who played which role,” said Tara Haupt, who plays Susan. “It’s exciting to think that maybe someday ‘Play Murder’ will be represented by a publishing company and when it is performed at other theaters, our names will be at the front of their script.”
“It’s incredibly special, and to be able to work with the playwright and bring a character to life for the first time is such a joy,” said Sierra Tothero, who plays the character Tara. “You don’t find yourself basing your choices off how it’s been done in the past, rather you focus more on scouring the text for who the character is. It makes for a very pure and creative experience.”
The fact that “Play Murder” is being performed at The Barn, while the story itself takes place in an actual barn, is a happy coincidence. This unique sense of verisimilitude really helps those on stage and in the seats immerse themselves in the narrative.
“The concept of ‘Play Murder’ being set in a barn that’s been converted to a theater invites audiences to share in the fun,” Saxe said. “With a backdrop of dozens of set pieces and props drawn from Nittany Theatre’s first 12 shows in the barn, audiences will not only enjoy reliving theater memories, they will enjoy watching the process of how a show within a show is put together, stepping through a ‘live’ rehearsal with our zany characters.”
“Setting the show in a barn adds a touch of realism that will make it a little more believable for the audience,” Haupt said.
In addition to the comedy throughout “Play Murder,” there is still a case that needs to be solved. Sax not only litters his script with jokes, but also aims to weave a compelling story that will have audiences enthralled throughout the entire running time.
“ ‘Play Murder’ is a comedy farce that opens with a simple premise: it’s the first meeting of the theater’s season, time for a quiet, pleasant meet and greet for the director, staff and actors. What could go wrong? Well, everything,” Saxe said. “Once the comedy is launched, the frantic pace of farce is set and the fun does not finish until the end of the show.”
“The action of the play takes place over the course of a day, and the roller coaster that the characters end up on will be really exciting and entertaining for everyone who sees the show,” Haupt said. “There are a few spots where we’re expecting laughs, but I really can’t wait to see what they pick up on that we aren’t expecting.”
“Play Murder” will close out another successful season at the Nittany Theatre at The Barn. Since 1953, it has been hosting plays and musicals that bring the community together while showcasing a spectacular array of writing, acting and stage-production talent. This Sterling Sax original is the ideal way to punctuate the 2016 season at The Barn.
“It’s such a goofy show, and the people working on it are some of the kindest, most generous, most fun-hearted folks I’ve ever met,” Tothero said. “I know that the audiences are really going to have a lot of fun.”
“Performing the final show of the season is a very tall order,” Saxe said. “We want to send our audiences out happy and dreaming of next season. Last year we finished with a terrific production of ‘The Addams Family.’ It won’t be easy to top a big-name Broadway musical, but ‘Play Murder’ has all the bells and whistles of a comedy that will keep audiences smiling long into winter.”
IF YOU GO
- What: Nittany Theatre at the Barn’s “Play Murder”
- When: Sept. 20-Oct. 1
- Where: Nittany Theatre at the Barn, 300 Old Boalsburg Road, Boalsburg.
- Info: nittanytheatre.org
