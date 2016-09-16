Cirque Éloize will bring the Wild West to Penn State

A musical acrobatic adventure will come to Penn State when the Montreal-based contemporary circus troupe Cirque Éloize returns with its new Wild West-themed “Saloon.” The production will swing open its doors on Sept. 21 at Eisenhower Auditorium.
The creation of “Saloon” was co-commissioned by Les Productions Saloon, Inc., the governments of Quebec and Canada, Montreal Arts Council, the city of Montreal, Le Théâtre de Namur and the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.
Founded in 1993 by Daniel Cyr, Julie Hamelin and artistic director Jeannot Painchaud, the Quebec-based circus troupe has toured in hundreds of cities and dozens of countries around the globe.
“Saloon” is the story of a piano tuner’s adventures with gold diggers, gamblers, lawmen, snake-oil salesmen, railroad workers, chorus girls and cowboys. The piano man guides a chaotic, fun-filled journey through a world of comedy, spectacle, dance and music. “Saloon” brings the euphoric energy of live country/folk music and comedy to the classic drinking halls of the American West. The company of 15 includes 10 acrobats and musicians on stage.
Painchaud is from the Magdalen Islands, in the middle of the St. Lawrence River.
“I’m from a family that enjoyed having fun, music and thinking that everything was possible,” he said. “Today I realized that everything and much more is still possible to see what we have accomplished with Cirque Éloize.”
Painchaud was inspired by the first Cirque du Soleil performance he saw back in 1984 in Gaspé, a little town in northern Quebec. What he saw motivated him to enroll at the National Circus School, where he specialized in various disciplines such as juggling, uni-cycling and acrobatic cycling. This led him to perform with Cirque du Soleil a few years later, which allowed him to travel the world and perform in front of all sorts of audiences.
“1992 was a big turning point, as I went to Japan with the Cirque du Soleil show, ‘Fascination,’ and won a bronze medal at the Festival mondial du Cirque de demain in Paris with my artistic cycling act,” he said. “A few months after my return to Canada, I founded Cirque Éloize.”
In the early years, Painchaud performed as an acrobat, juggler and comedian while simultaneously serving as artistic director of the company. Now, he mainly acts as artistic director and manages much of the business development for the company.
Éloize is a word from the Acadian dialect meaning “heat lightning” in Îles-de-la-Madeleine archipelago, located in the Gulf of the St. Lawrence River. Artists of the first Cirque Éloize troupe were all from the islands. “Saloon” is the troupe’s 11th original creation.
“Since 1993, we have been creating moving performances filled with magic and emotions,” Painchaud said. “We have always combined circus arts with music, dance and theaters in all sorts of original ways.”
“Saloon” takes audiences on a trip to a burgeoning American West populated with a cast of athletic characters, including a femme fatale and her law-avoiding lover, a sneaky barkeep and dueling cowboys. Eight artists will exhibit their talents on acrobatic devices such as Chinese pole, Cyr wheel, Korean plank and aerial straps. Unique to this Cirque Éloize production, a live trio will perform country-folk music, including songs by Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash.
Cirque Éloize’s cast for “Saloon” includes: musicians and singers Ben Nesrallah, Trevor Pool and Sophie Beaudet; acrobat and musician Shena Tschofen and acrobats Johan Prytz, Jerome Hugo, Justine Methe Crozat, Felix Pouliot, Jules Trupin, Jeremy Saint-Jean Picard and Alastair Davies.
“ ‘Saloon’ is a wonderful playground for work of artistic exploration, and we were inspired by this unique era of the development of America, where everything was possible,” Painchaud said. “ ‘Saloon’ is bright, humoristic, musical and an invitation to party. We hope that people will want to stand up, and even dance with us.”
Painchaud is proud of what Cirque Éloize has created with “Saloon,” and he believes audiences will discover a whole new side of Éloize.
“I’m sure they will enjoy it for what it is — a whole lot of fun with very charismatic characters, and unique music, with old-school classics such as Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” or even “Ring of Fire,” popularized by Johnny Cash,” he said. “I’m sure that a lot of people will buy the show soundtrack — it’s music that stays in your head for a long time.”
IF YOU GO
- What: Cirque Éloize
- When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
- Where: Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park
- Info: cpa.psu.edu/events/cirqueeloize
