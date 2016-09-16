Community organizations come together for movement workshop

If you and your children are looking to have some fun at the end of a long workweek, head to the Ford Building on Penn State’s campus on Sept. 16.
The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State has partnered once again with community organizations for the “Let’s Dance” interactive movement workshop.
The event will include a performance by the For Good Troupes, a theater company that comprises children and young adults with Down syndrome, and an interactive dance lesson lead by theater professor Michele Dunleavy and her students.
Medora Ebersole, education and community programs manager at the Center for the Performing Arts, said the center has held movement workshops for the past few years as a way to help families engage with the center and its events while having fun and learning something new.
“It will be a neat way for families to come together and express themselves,” Ebersole said.
Advance registration is not required, nor is any experience singing or dancing. The event’s rain date is Sept. 30.
Ebersole said the center presents a lot of dance events in its season, so a workshop based around rhythm and movement made sense. Dunleavy and students from the School of Theatre will lead participants in a movement exercise that will involve choreography and improvisation.
“I hope that the participants receive the benefits of the physical movement, the joy of self-expression through movement and the experience of being connected to others through movement,” Dunleavy said.
Ebersole said she chose the location outside the Ford Building to catch families who were leaving the Child Care Center at Hort Woods, as well as those who might be coming into town for the football game and staying at the Nittany Lion Inn.
“The title of the event really says it all — ‘Let’s Dance,’ ” Ebersole said. “The arts is so good for families and the workshop’s inclusiveness celebrates the shared performing arts experience.”
IF YOU GO
- What: “Let’s Dance!” movement workshop
- When: 4 p.m. Sept. 16
- Where: outside the Ford Building, University Park
- Info: www.cpa.psu.edu
