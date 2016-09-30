Dark Star Orchestra aims to give Grateful Dead concert experience

Dark Star Orchestra, which is set to play The State Theatre on Oct. 6, is not a standard Grateful Dead tribute band that features the band’s greatest hits.
Formed in Chicago in 1997, Dark Star Orchestra recreates actual sets from the Grateful Dead’s long and storied career. Drummer Dino English, who is one of two full set drummers in Dark Star Orchestra, joined the band in 1999 after studying percussion in college and playing in a Grateful Dead tribute band for fun.
“I had discovered the Dead later, after being dragged to a concert — I was thoroughly converted by the time I’d left,” English said. “So, I thought it would be a fun thing to play with some Grateful Dead bands on the side during the weekdays because people would actually come out during the week to see Grateful Dead music, whereas they would only come out to see original music on the weekends, in general.”
When Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia died in 1995, English said the band grew in popularity.
“I started hearing all this buzz about this band from Chicago, Dark Star Orchestra, and I go check them out and sure enough, they’re pretty good,” English said. “So, a few weeks later I saw they were advertising that they needed a drummer on their website. I auditioned at an actual gig in Chicago — a sold-out show. It was a sink or swim situation, and I’m still here 17 years later.”
Dark Star Orchestra maintains a true to form presentation of the Grateful Dead, while still adding its own individualized signatures. English serves as the rhythmic legacy to Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann. Maintaining such a high level of performance requires a lot of work, according to English.
“We have a four-hour show, so you’re going to get a large amount of music,” English said. “The Grateful Dead music has an ebb and flow to the sets. Some of the music is very laid back and straight up slow. Then, there’s the fast stuff as well, and it kind of gyrates between the two. Over the years I’ve learned to pace myself. It definitely takes practice.”
Before serving up beats in Dark Star Orchestra, English already had a deep affinity for the works of the Grateful Dead.
“I was a music student, and when I fell into the Grateful Dead I realized that they were doing what I would like to do to a large crowd,” English said. “They’re playing all different styles of music across the genre, mostly American influenced/Americana kind of music, but it was so many different kinds of styles. You have rock, country, R&B and everything in between ... I was a fan of all styles of music and it was impressive to me that a band could incorporate all these different styles into one performance.”
The Grateful Dead’s lyrics have always been important to English, too.
“Their lyrics were very poignant, and they really grabbed me,” he said. “They made sense to my life. I think that’s why a lot of Deadheads and people get really attached to this music. The songwriting is top notch. All the songs seem to somehow apply to your life in a way.”
When not on the road, English likes to spend his time at home with his children.
“I’ve got a family I’ve got to keep up with,” he said. “I’ve got two really awesome girls that are the light of my life. They’re still young kids. I try to maintain a balance in life. We’re gone half the year touring three weeks at a time, so when I come back I try to reconnect with my family, basically.”
English believes Dark Star Orchestra to be a faithful but fresh adaptation of the Grateful Dead.
“You’re going to have a really good time,” he said. “Even if you aren’t familiar with the music, you’re going to be surprised about how much fun you have. We do two sets. You’re going to get your money’s worth — we’ll keep you entertained the whole time.”
IF YOU GO
- What: Dark Star Orchestra
- When: 8 p.m. Oct. 6
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: www.thestatetheatre.org
