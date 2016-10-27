Halloween weekend in the Centre Region is packed with events and activities

It’s getting spooky in Centre County.
Or cute. Or creative. Or sweet from candy. Whatever your preference, there’s enough events and activities this Halloween weekend to please all age groups. Below is a sampling of what’s going on around the area. For a full list of events, visit calendar.centredaily.com.
For kiddos and families
Dads Do Halloween, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary.org.
Philipsburg Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Philipsburg. www.facebook.com/ philipsburgpa/. Parade starts at 11 a.m at Philipsburg Towers.
Trunk or Treat Carnival, noon Saturday, First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg. 342-0542.
Spooktacular Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlow library.org.
Pennsylvania Furnace Community Halloween Party, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Baileyville Community Hall, 210 Diebler Road, Pennsylvania Furnace.
Safe & Seen in the Ballpark, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, University Park. statecollege.spikes.milb.com.
Spooky Science Explained, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania, 112 W. Foster Ave., State College. 234-0200, www.mydiscoveryspace .org.
Trick or Treat Night, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., State College. www.shopnittanymall.com.
Halloween Costume Parade, 7 p.m. Sunday, downtown State College. crpr.org. Forms on North Burrowes Street off West College Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m.
Truth or Treat Night: “Wild about Jesus,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Halfmoon Christian Fellowship Church, 1776 Halfmoon Valley Road.
For the brave
Fall Flashlight Tours and Haunted Miners Maze, 6 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Penns Cave, 222 Penns Cave Road, Centre Hall. pennscave.com.
Ghosts and Goblins Tours, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon. www .lincolncaverns.com.
Staple Bend Tunnel Ghost Tour, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Staple Bend Tunnel Park, 1189 Beech Hill Road, Mineral Point. 886-6150, www.nps.gov. Reservations required.
Murarik Motorsports Haunted House, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Murarik Motor Sports, 1410 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. 342-3773.
Spook Haven Haunted House, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 100 Danis St., Mill Hall. www.spook haven.com.
For the adults
Zombie Ball, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dunham’s Sports Court, Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Ave., State College. www.shopnittanymall .com.
Hallo-Wine 5K, 10 a.m. Sunday, Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall. www.leftrightrepeat.net
For your entertainment
State College Community Theatre’s “Murder by Magic” mystery dinner theater, 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Toftrees Golf Resort, 1 Country Club Lane, State College. scctonline.org.
Love and Light Productions’ “The Rocky Horror Show,” 11 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday, The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. www .loveandlightproductions.org.
Juniata College Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” 8 p.m. through Saturday, Halbritter Center for Performing Arts, 1900 Moore St., Huntingdon. www .juniatapresents.com.
Vintage Halloween Collectibles Exhibit, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Monday, Apple Hill Antiques, 169 Gerald St., State College. 238-2980.
Trick or Treat times
5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday: Halfmoon and Snow Shoe townships
6-8 p.m. Monday: State College Borough, Philipsburg, Benner, Boggs, College, Ferguson, Harris, Patton, Spring and Walker townships
