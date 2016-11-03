Veterans Day Concert honors all who served

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

3:39 What is autism?

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

3:39 What is autism?