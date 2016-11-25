Area schools to perform songs of the season

Below is a schedule of scheduled holiday concerts for area school districts.
Bald Eagle Area School District
Mountaintop Area Elementary School Concert: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mountaintop Area Elementary, 100 School Drive, Snow Shoe.
Howard Elementary School Concert: 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Howard Elementary, 255 School St., Howard.
Port Matilda Elementary School Concert: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Port Matilda Elementary, 209 Locust St., Port Matilda.
BEA High School Concert: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
Wingate Elementary School K-3 Concert: 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
Wingate Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
BEA Middle School Concert: 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Bald Eagle Area Middle School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.
Bellefonte Area School District
Marion-Walker Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.
Pleasant Gap Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday , Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.
Bellefonte Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.
Benner Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.
Bellefonte Area Middle School band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Bellefonte Area Middle School, 100 N. School St., Bellefonte.
Fifth-grade band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.
Sixth-grade band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Bellefonte Area Middle School, 100 N. School St., Bellefonte.
BAHS band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
Choir Concert: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Our Lady of Victory, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.
Band and Strings Concert: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Our Lady of Victory, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
Christmas Pageant: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Bellefonte Elementary School auditorium, 100 W. Linn St., Bellefonte.
Young Scholars of Central Pa. Charter School
Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Young Scholars of Central Pa., 1530 Westerly Parkway, State College.
Penns Valley Area School District
Miles Township K-2 Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Miles Township Elementary, 80 Town Lane, Rebersburg.
Miles Township 3-4 Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Miles Township Elementary, 80 Town Lane, Rebersburg.
Penns Valley Elementary and K-2 Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate, 458 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Centre Hall K-2 Holiday Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.
Centre Hall 3-4 Holiday Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.
Junior High School Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Senior High Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Penns Valley Intermediate Band and Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Junior High plays: 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Grade 5 and 6 Chorus Concert: 6:45 p.m. Dec. 8, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School auditorium, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.
Grade 7 and 8 Chorus Concert: 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School auditorium, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.
P-O Middle School Band Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School auditorium, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.
State College Area School District
State High Symphonic/Concert Bands Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, State High North Building auditorium, 653 Westerly Parkway, State College.
Maroon and Gray Pops Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, State High North Building auditorium, 653 Westerly Parkway, State College.
Park Forest Middle School Winterfest Choral Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.
Mount Nittany Middle School Grades 6-7 Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.
Delta Middle Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Fairmount Building auditorium, 411 S. Fraser St., State College.
State High Orchestra Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, North Building auditorium, State High North Building auditorium, 653 Westerly Parkway, State College.
Park Forest Middle School Winter Orchestra Concert with the grades 6-8 Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.
Mount Nittany Middle School 8th Grade Choir/Orchestra Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.
Mount Nittany Middle School Winter Chamber Music Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.
Delta Middle Level Fundamentals of Acting Class Showcase: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Fairmount Building auditorium, 411 S. Fraser St., State College.
