November 25, 2016 9:35 AM

Area schools to perform songs of the season

From CDT staff reports

Below is a schedule of scheduled holiday concerts for area school districts.

Bald Eagle Area School District

Mountaintop Area Elementary School Concert: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mountaintop Area Elementary, 100 School Drive, Snow Shoe.

Howard Elementary School Concert: 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Howard Elementary, 255 School St., Howard.

Port Matilda Elementary School Concert: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Port Matilda Elementary, 209 Locust St., Port Matilda.

BEA High School Concert: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.

Wingate Elementary School K-3 Concert: 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.

Wingate Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.

BEA Middle School Concert: 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Bald Eagle Area Middle School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate.

Bellefonte Area School District

Marion-Walker Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.

Pleasant Gap Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday , Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.

Bellefonte Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.

Benner Elementary School Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.

Bellefonte Area Middle School band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Bellefonte Area Middle School, 100 N. School St., Bellefonte.

Fifth-grade band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.

Sixth-grade band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Bellefonte Area Middle School, 100 N. School St., Bellefonte.

BAHS band, chorus and orchestra concerts: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Bellefonte Area High School, 830 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte.

Our Lady of Victory Catholic School

Choir Concert: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Our Lady of Victory, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.

Band and Strings Concert: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Our Lady of Victory, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

Christmas Pageant: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Bellefonte Elementary School auditorium, 100 W. Linn St., Bellefonte.

Young Scholars of Central Pa. Charter School

Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Young Scholars of Central Pa., 1530 Westerly Parkway, State College.

Penns Valley Area School District

Miles Township K-2 Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Miles Township Elementary, 80 Town Lane, Rebersburg.

Miles Township 3-4 Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Miles Township Elementary, 80 Town Lane, Rebersburg.

Penns Valley Elementary and K-2 Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate, 458 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.

Centre Hall K-2 Holiday Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.

Centre Hall 3-4 Holiday Concert: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.

Junior High School Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.

Senior High Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.

Penns Valley Intermediate Band and Chorus Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.

Junior High plays: 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Penns Valley Area High School, 4545 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.

Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District

Grade 5 and 6 Chorus Concert: 6:45 p.m. Dec. 8, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School auditorium, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.

Grade 7 and 8 Chorus Concert: 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School auditorium, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.

P-O Middle School Band Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School auditorium, 200 Short St., Philipsburg.

State College Area School District

State High Symphonic/Concert Bands Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, State High North Building auditorium, 653 Westerly Parkway, State College.

Maroon and Gray Pops Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, State High North Building auditorium, 653 Westerly Parkway, State College.

Park Forest Middle School Winterfest Choral Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.

Mount Nittany Middle School Grades 6-7 Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.

Delta Middle Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Fairmount Building auditorium, 411 S. Fraser St., State College.

State High Orchestra Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, North Building auditorium, State High North Building auditorium, 653 Westerly Parkway, State College.

Park Forest Middle School Winter Orchestra Concert with the grades 6-8 Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.

Mount Nittany Middle School 8th Grade Choir/Orchestra Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.

Mount Nittany Middle School Winter Chamber Music Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College.

Delta Middle Level Fundamentals of Acting Class Showcase: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Fairmount Building auditorium, 411 S. Fraser St., State College.

