5 Weekender questions with Corduroy Forest

Dean Blackstock recently answered five questions about local band Corduroy Forest.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: Corduroy Forest has been playing together since Aug. 25, 2015.
Q: How would you describe your sound?
A: We play all-original music, and we have a little bit of something for everyone that spans multiple musical genres — rock, alternative, jam, indie and a touch of reggae at times. Everyone in the band is a songwriter, so we have a wide range of influence that supports our sound.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — would you like to share the stage with?
A: We would love to share the stage with other local bands. For instance, Cabinet is playing The State Theatre on Friday night. Opening for them would be epic. If anyone is looking for an opener to share the stage with, please get in touch at corduroyforest @gmail.com.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: It’s so fun to play our songs together. Each one of our tunes is growing with every performance. At our recent show at Shaver’s Creek, we received an awesome response from the audience, which included singing and dancing during a few of our tunes. This reinforces the belief that we are on the right path forward. “Trees In The Breeze” is a favorite.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: Please check out corduroy forest.com. There are audio and video posts there to give you a sense of our sound. We are working on setting up our future gig schedule. We will be playing live at Tussey Mountain on Feb. 18. Also, keep an eye out for an Elk Creek pub hang soon.
