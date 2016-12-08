Turkuaz aims for funky fun at The State Theatre

Powerfunk band Turkuaz will bring some color to The State Theatre on Dec. 11.
Singer/guitarist Dave Brandwein said that fans can expect a vivacious live show filled with bright lights and plenty of artistic illumination.
“You can expect a very colorful stage show,” he said. “You’ll certainly see what I mean when you get to the show. We incorporate a pretty big visual element to our shows, so it’s not just the sonic experience. It’s definitely a really fun party feeling the whole time, both on and off stage.”
Brandwein also promises a high-energy show, with vocals traded among four singers. He thinks his band has an eclectic mix of many styles with an emphasis on bringing the funk.
“One quick way I used to (to describe our sound) was Sly and the Family Stone meets the Talking Heads,” he said. “I think that works to a certain degree with our last album. We introduced some more sort of ’80s-type of stuff. It was sort of Prince, Morris Day, even some P-Funk influence, too.”
The Talking Heads’ influence is noticeable in Turkuaz’s giant lineup, reminiscent of the 1984 concert film “Stop Making Sense.”
“That film was sort of the main basis around creating the band,” Brandwein said. “I saw it around that time we started making those early demos and I thought, ‘Man, this is what I want to do.’ ”
Brandwein’s earliest musical influences include the Beatles.
“I was always kind of inclined toward (music),” he said. “I played a bit of piano as a kid. I don’t really think I was writing or anything back then, but definitely into it and playing a lot. A little later in life, around 11 or 12, I really discovered the Beatles and got really immersed in that. It fueled my desire to actually be in a band. From then on, as much as I can remember, I was always in bands.”
The Beatles’ longstanding influence on Brandwein still exists today, and what is known as the White Album remains his favorite album of all time.
Turkuaz was formed in Boston, with original members meeting and playing together at school, but the band truly cut its teeth and evolved in New York City.
“We incubated in New York a few years, playing a couple gigs a month,” Brandwein said. “Around 2012 we solidified our lineup and basically hit the road full time. That’s what we’ve been doing ever since. We’ve barely taken a break since then.”
After this tour, Turkuaz will take a short hiatus then jump right back in to making music.
“Some of our downtime on the road, we like to look at what’s next for us. We’ve started on the next project a little but, but we still have a lot to do,” Brandwein said. “Then we’ll be hitting the road again in March next year.”
Brandwein promises that anyone who buys a ticket to the show will have a good time.
“We have people coming up to us all the time saying we’re their favorite band and their favorite show and no matter what kind of mood they come to the show in they always leave with a smile on their face. That makes me happy. I’m glad we have that effect on people,” Brandwein said.
Turkuaz will be joined by opening act The New Mastersounds.
IF YOU GO
- What: Turkuaz & The New Mastersounds
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: www.thestatetheatre.org
Comments