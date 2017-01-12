5 Weekender questions with The Delvarados

Dave Mudgett, of The Delvarados, recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: The band started about 18 years ago as an offshoot of the Chrome Magnatones, which was the band that worked with rockabilly singer Mike Swavely. We called ourselves The Four Horsemen of the Oppossum Lips, and we played for a few years with guitarist Alex Lusht, then were on hiatus until Chris Coyne joined us earlier this year. Alex plays and runs a studio in Cincinatti these days.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: Surf, punk, trash and twang. Aggressive, lots of reverb, old-school but with a lot of edge.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Link Wray (we did open for him in ’98), Dick Dale, Buck Owens, Jimi Hendrix and Wes Montgomery.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: “Teenage Head” by The Flaming Groovies.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
5. (We’ll play at) Elk Creek Cafe in Millheim on Saturday from 8-11 p.m.
