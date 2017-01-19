5 Weekender questions with Caryn Dixon

Local singer-songwriter Caryn Dixon recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: I’ve been performing since I was 13 when I joined a children’s choir and started performing professionally in a blues band in Pittsburgh at 16.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: My sound is folk pop with a slight country influence.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: I would love to share the stage with Adele!
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: I usually love to perform original songs whenever possible.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: My website, www.caryndixonmusic.com, or YouTube. I’m in the process of recording and writing my new album, which will be on iTunes and most other music purchasing sites.
Comments