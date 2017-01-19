Weekender

January 19, 2017 11:44 AM

5 Weekender questions with Caryn Dixon

Local singer-songwriter Caryn Dixon recently answered five Weekender questions.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: I’ve been performing since I was 13 when I joined a children’s choir and started performing professionally in a blues band in Pittsburgh at 16.

Q: How do you describe your sound?

A: My sound is folk pop with a slight country influence.

Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?

A: I would love to share the stage with Adele!

Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?

A: I usually love to perform original songs whenever possible.

Q: Where can people hear your music?

A: My website, www.caryndixonmusic.com, or YouTube. I’m in the process of recording and writing my new album, which will be on iTunes and most other music purchasing sites.

Related content

Weekender

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police respond to reported shooting

View more video

Entertainment Videos