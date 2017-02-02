State College native brings ‘The Flicker’ home

An often overlooked form of athleticism will be on display at The State Theatre this weekend when dance group 3Names performs its original show, “The Flicker.” Combining various disciplines of dance and circus arts, 3Names is excited to share its unique creative expressions with the State College community.
“We have been working on this show for almost a year and it is based on our life experiences we have been through together,” performer Dmitry Myers said. “State College is a welcoming place for new and up-and-coming artists, and we thought it would be a great place to bring the show to a wider audience.”
Born in Russia and raised in State College, Myers will experience a homecoming this weekend. A gymnast since the age of 3 and a graduate of the State College Friends School and State High’s Delta Program, Myers has made an impressive name for himself on the stage. With a resume that covers stints at the National Circus School of Canada, the Circus Warehouse in New York and the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet, among others, Myers said he’s thrilled to bring his lifelong passion to his hometown.
“It is great to be able to return home,” Myers said. “I feel that growing up in a small town, you really don’t know what you have until you leave. The training I have received both here and in so many different areas has been phenomenal. As an artist, you just want to give back to those that gave it to you. My family is here and I have wonderful friends here too.”
In addition to Myers, “The Flicker” also stars Jillian St.Germain and Brandon “Smooth” Morales. With stage and screen credits as varied as CBS’ “Victoria Secret Fashion Show” and Vice magazine’s Dream Machine launch, the trio combines an array of dance forms.
“All three of us have slightly different backgrounds,” Myers said. “I started as a gymnast and was also was a diver before studying ballet and the circus arts. Jill comes more from a ballet based background and does other dance disciplines while Smooth is hip-hop based. What we do will give a new perspective on how a body can move and express emotion. This kind of expression is timeless and it is thrilling to see the action and movement.”
“The Flicker” is a big, and next logical, step for 3Names. This weekend’s performances are the culmination of countless hours spent organizing and rehearsing. Throughout this process, the group was able to let their show evolve organically over time, a departure from their previous efforts.
“In the past, our shows have been more or less just one and done and we really haven’t had the opportunity to create a show and watch it grow and see where we can take it,” Myers said. “Our approach to ‘The Flicker’ is nice because this is the first time we have done any performance that shows where we come from as artists. I hope people will enjoy experiencing it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”
“All three of us live, eat and breathe performance and being artists,” Myers continued. “We are able to explore so many different ways to get a story told. Even after performing together for so many years, we are still learning things from each other, and that’s what keeps our performances exciting and fresh.”
While the physical ingredients for success have already been ingrained in the trio, the passion for performing sets 3Names apart.
“If you like to dance or to watch other people dance, come to the show,” Myers said. “If you like to watch gymnastics or the circus arts and you want to see energy and feeling, come to the show. There is nothing to be apprehensive about — we won’t ask you to try this at home.”
IF YOU GO
- What: 3Names’ “The Flicker”
- When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: www.thestatetheatre.org
