5 Weekender questions with Highway 65

Larry Boggess of Highway 65 recently answered five Weekender questions about a new band that was built from an old band.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: Our band is a new group built on the former Keena Band and Keena and Larry duo. We’ve played in town, together and separately, for over 10 years. Our drummer, bass player and electric guitarist have decades of experience playing across the East Coast.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: Country with a rock attitude. We also are singer-songwriters focusing on self-empowerment and matters of the heart.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Martina McBride and Johnny Cash.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: “Little White Church.”
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: The State Theatre on Feb. 25 for the Keepin’ It Country Benefit Concert for Hearts for Homeless, venues in town and on the Keena page on Facebook.
