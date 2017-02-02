Singer-songwriter activist leads new Acoustic Brew Concerts season

To kick off the new season of the Acoustic Brew Concerts series, which is celebrating its 25th year in the community, American singer-songwriter and activist John Flynn will perform at the Center for Well Being in Lemont on Feb. 4.
Flynn is originally from outside of Philadelphia, and now lives in Wilmington, Del.
“While I was in college, I paid for school by playing for a band,” Flynn said.
Flynn was once a student at the Penn State Brandywine campus in Media, and said he heard about Acoustic Brew before. He got involved this year when a local folk DJ asked him to do a performance.
Flynn has performed in many different places, such as bars, basements, churches, prisons and stadiums.
“Every show for me is an adventure,” said Flynn.
No matter where Flynn goes, he has an appreciation for being able to perform.
“Every show is a chance for me to speak from the heart, and allowing people to get to know me,” he said.
Flynn is looking forward to his concert at the Center for Well Being because it will be his chance to introduce his new song “This Used to be a Country” to the audience.
“This will be my first chance to perform the song,” Flynn said. “I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction.”
At the performance, Flynn said the audience will be asked to sing out loud and relax.
“I want the concert to be a time of healing and nourishment,” Flynn said. “It will be a time to come together and share.”
Other artists performing in the Spring Acoustic Brew Concerts series include Hudson Valley folk musicians Mike + Ruthy on March 11 and touring veterans Mustard’s Retreat on March 25.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Acoustic Brew will bring in Irish group Lúnasa on Feb. 25 for a show at the WPSU Studios. Hillbilly Gypsies will close the concert series on April 15.
“The goal of Acoustic Brew is to bring high-quality folk music to central Pennsylvania in a way that focuses on listening to the music and connecting with the artist,” said Jenna Spinelle, an organizer of Acoustic Brew.
Acoustic Brew does not serve food or alcohol. Any coffee and baked goods available at the venues are donated by volunteers. This way, there are no distractions to disrupt the listening experience.
“We strive to bring acts from across the folk spectrum,” Spinelle said. “Everything from singer-songwriters to world music, to bluegrass and blues.”
IF YOU GO
- What: Acoustic Brew Concerts: John Flynn
- When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: Center for Well Being, 123 Mt. Nittany Road, Lemont
- Info: www.acousticbrew.org
