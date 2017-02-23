The State Theatre to go country for a cause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms