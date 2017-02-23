5 Weekender questions with Blind Horse Wagon

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms Pause

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers