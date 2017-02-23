5 Weekender questions with Blind Horse Wagon

Weekender

Doug Irwin, of local band Blind Horse Wagon, recently answered five Weekender questions about the eclectic band.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: Sam (Spurrier) and Bryan (Homan) and I have been playing together for a few years now, probably since 2013. We made our debut as Blind Horse Wagon at the 2015 Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair, and Bill (Ritzman) joined up with us in May of last year.

Q: How do you describe your sound?

A: We fit real comfortably into the Americana genre. We play a wide range of tunage; anything from our own originals to Hank Williams to gunfighter ballads to Guy Clark to bluegrass flavored coal mining songs. With lots in between.

Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?

A: The four of us all have such varied musical interests, that’s a hard one to answer. I don’t know — being in Wanda Jackson’s band back in her heyday would’ve probably been pretty lively. Either her or Graham Parsons. I do know we have a lot of fun every time we get together to play, whether it’s to rehearse or for a gig. The give and take and the collaboration is almost as much fun as playing for folks, so I think we’ll be happy to stick with what we got.

Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?

A: We’re working to add new tunes to the set list when we can, and we found a gem called “Always Have My Love” by a group called Works Progress Administration. We’ve been working on that one, having a lot of fun with it here of late.

Q: Where can people hear your music?

A: We’ll be at Webster’s (Bookstore Cafe) at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 25. We’ll be splitting the night with Strayer and the Dogs. Should be a heckuva show. You can check us out on Facebook as well to watch for upcoming shows.

