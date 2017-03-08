5 Weekender questions with Mama Corn

Jeremy Nelson, of the longtime Pennsylvania band Mama Corn, recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: We are celebrating our 10-year anniversary. It’s hard to believe that it’s been that long. In some ways it seems like yesterday that we started jamming together, and yet we have come so far as a band. We’ve been very blessed over the years to have penned three studio records and have played some of the best venues in the country.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: We have always resisted labels, but we are basically a progressive bluegrass band. We maintain a raw, organic sound by using acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies, but with a more comprehensive disposition. Drawing from our varied musical backgrounds and influences gives us a more colorful palate to work from and keeps things fresh and interesting. Bluegrass music is like an old tree with strong roots and many new branches. We are just one of those branches.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: This is a really hard question. We have so many influences and favorites that it would be nearly impossible to pick just one. Some names that come to mind are: Clarence White, John Hartford, John Duffy, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, Chris Stapleton, just to name a few in the bluegrass world. The really amazing thing about playing bluegrass music is that we have been fortunate to share the stage with many of our heros over the years. That is something you don’t really experience in any other genre of music, and we never take it for granted.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: That’s a tough one. There are so many songs we enjoy playing live, and you may get a different answer depending on which one of us you ask, but If I had to pick just one, I’d say an original song called “Another Couple Days.” It’s a catchy, feel-good tune that always gets the audience up, dancing and singing along. That’s really what it’s all about.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: People can hear our music on our website, www.mamacornbluegrass .com. There they will find our schedule of live shows, video links, MP3 downloads and our web store where they can purchase any of our three studio records, T-shirts, etc. Of course, the best way to hear us is at a live show near you.
Comments