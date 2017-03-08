‘Documentary theater’ examines mental health

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions Pause

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

1:02 Rings trailer