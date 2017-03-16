Eye-popping ‘Pippin’ to make Penn State debut

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

1:38 Drive carefully - some roads are difficult to navigate

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

30:32 Officer Down

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow