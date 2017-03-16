5 Weekender questions with The Bikes

Nicole Schaefer, of The Bikes, recently answered five Weekender questions. Schaefer sings, plays keys and guitar and is joined by Sebastian Goodridge on percussion and Jesse Wisch on bass.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: The three of us began playing together in September 2016. Sebastian and (I) had produced an EP together in the year prior, and then teamed up with Jesse to create more music moving forward.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: Our influences consist of a wide range of genres and artists, including Radiohead, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Our music also has tinges of jazz derived from our studies in Penn State’s School of Music. Altogether, this creates a sound that is bluesy, experimental and accessible.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Jesse (would say) Michael Brecker, (I would) say Susan Tedeschi and Sebastian (would say) Johnny Greenwood.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: “Square One.” It’s our tightest original and we’ve just finished recording the tracks for it. We plan to release it for listeners in the coming weeks.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: We like to post demos of our tunes on Soundcloud, and is where our official recordings will appear as we continue to make progress on our recordings. The link is here: soundcloud.com/thebikesmusic.
