5 Weekender questions with Nathan Leigh

Brooklyn indie folk producer and songwriter Nathan Leigh recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: I’ve been playing as a solo artist for about 6 years, though I’ve been playing in bands since I was a kid. So somewhere between six and 20 years, depending on how you want to count it.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: I get lumped in with folk punk a lot, but I’m not sure that’s totally accurate. I usually tell people that I either play very loud folk music or very quiet punk rock.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: The list of artists I’d love to play with is long, but probably the No. 1 would be Pete Seeger. Since he’s dead now, and this question involves either necromancy or time travel, let’s say mid-’60s Seeger from when he was ready to take an ax to the mixer to stop Dylan’s electric set. He seems like a guy I’d have had fun with.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: It’s from my 2011 album “A Life In Transit,” and I’ve played it at almost every show since then, but I still don’t get tired of playing “Thank You America.” Especially these past few months, the audience interaction always makes it feel new.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: You can check out my new album, “Ordinary Eternal Machinery” at nathanleigh.bandcamp.com.
