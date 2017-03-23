‘Artists Take A Stand’ in new Art Alliance show

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:25 Firefighters respond to an Osceola Mills blaze

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery