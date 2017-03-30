5 Weekender questions with Lenina Crowne

Eric Seidle, of the local band Lenina Crowne, recently answered five Weekender questions about the band that has been a major contributor to the Penn State and State College music scenes.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: About 3 and a half years.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: Dystopian indie space rock.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: We have a lot of different influences but one of our favorite bands is Dr. Dog from Philadelphia.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: “Know.”
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: On our Facebook page, on Spotify, on iTunes and on leninacrowne.com.
