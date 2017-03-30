Weekender

March 30, 2017 10:58 AM

5 Weekender questions with Lenina Crowne

Eric Seidle, of the local band Lenina Crowne, recently answered five Weekender questions about the band that has been a major contributor to the Penn State and State College music scenes.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: About 3 and a half years.

Q: How do you describe your sound?

A: Dystopian indie space rock.

Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?

A: We have a lot of different influences but one of our favorite bands is Dr. Dog from Philadelphia.

Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?

A: “Know.”

Q: Where can people hear your music?

A: On our Facebook page, on Spotify, on iTunes and on leninacrowne.com.

