Singer-songwriter Matt Haeck to make central Pa. debut

If you read Matt Haeck’s biography or anything else that’s been written about him, one word pops up over and over again — confidence.
His songwriting and vocal style, reminiscent of idol Hank Williams Sr., have been described as the confident sounds of someone who’s going places. And that he is, from Mexico to Canada and seemingly everywhere in between.
Haeck will make his central Pennsylvania debut April 15 at Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks. He will be touring with a full band in support of his debut album “Late Bloomer,” released in 2016.
That album runs the gamut from loud rock ’n’ roll to quiet country, and Haeck said the live show will be in a similar vein.
“I’m a ballad writer at heart more than anything, but nothing’s more fun than rocking out,” Haeck said. “We’ll definitely do a good bit of both. It will be dynamically and emotionally an up and down show.”
In addition to material from “Late Bloomer,” Haeck said the set will include some new material written during a one-month stint in Mexico in January. After a divisive fall, Haeck said going away allowed him to reconnect with others and with his instincts as a songwriter.
“It was an awakening of sorts,” Haeck said. “Immersing myself in a different culture not my own with a language barrier in between was a real reset personally, emotionally and artistically.”
Haeck is also wrapping up a compilation album called “Songs of love and Protest,” which brings together Nashville musicians to speak out about recent political changes in the U.S. The album includes songs written and performed by Mary Gauthier, Will Kimbrough, Steve Poltz and Rod Picot, just to name a few.
Some of those musicians Haeck knew before starting the project, and others he met along the way as word of it spread throughout Nashville.
“It was amazing just to see people so immediately enthusiastic about doing something and lending their talents to this project,” Haeck said.
When this tour wraps up in May, Haeck said he’s planning to head into the studio to begin recording the follow up to “Late Bloomer.” He also plans to hit the festival circuit this summer and will perform in Canada for the first time.
IF YOU GO
- What: Matt Haeck and the Band
- When: 8 p.m. April 15
- Where: Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks, 100 W. Main St., Millheim
- Info: www.elkcreekcafe.com; www.matthaeck.com
Comments